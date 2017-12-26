Vikings' David Morgan: Two receptions in Saturday's win
Morgan had two receptions for 26 yards on two targets in Saturday's win at Green Bay.
Morgan played 42 snaps on offense as he's had a large role with Blake Bell on injured reserve. Morgan took over long-snapper duties when Kevin McDermott suffered a dislocated shoulder and could serve as the long snapper for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Won't start in Week 15•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Starting at tight end in Week 15•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Still in protocol, out Sunday•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Concussion confirmed•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.