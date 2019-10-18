Vikings' David Morgan: Won't play this season
Morgan is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery to address his knee injury.
Morgan began the regular season on the PUP list with hope to take the field at some point, but his recovery doesn't appear to have gone as planned. He'll focus on getting healthy for 2020. In the meantime, Minnesota will continue to roll with Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin at tight end.
