Updating a previous report, Morgan won't start at tight end in Sunday's game against the Bengals with Kyle Rudolph (ankle) active for the contest.

Rudolph was listed as doubtful for the Week 15 contest after failing to practice Friday, fueling the notion that Morgan would handle an expanded role come Sunday. However, Rudolph progressed quicker from his injury than anticipated over the last two days and was able to gain clearance to suit up, meaning that Morgan will remain in his usual backup role. Morgan, who sat out last week's loss to the Panthers with a concussion, should still see the field frequently in two-tight end sets in his return to action, but he'll mainly be deployed as a blocker rather than as a pass catcher.