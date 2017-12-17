Vikings' David Morgan: Won't start in Week 15
Updating a previous report, Morgan won't start at tight end in Sunday's game against the Bengals with Kyle Rudolph (ankle) active for the contest.
Rudolph was listed as doubtful for the Week 15 contest after failing to practice Friday, fueling the notion that Morgan would handle an expanded role come Sunday. However, Rudolph progressed quicker from his injury than anticipated over the last two days and was able to gain clearance to suit up, meaning that Morgan will remain in his usual backup role. Morgan, who sat out last week's loss to the Panthers with a concussion, should still see the field frequently in two-tight end sets in his return to action, but he'll mainly be deployed as a blocker rather than as a pass catcher.
More News
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Starting at tight end in Week 15•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Still in protocol, out Sunday•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Concussion confirmed•
-
Vikings' David Morgan: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.