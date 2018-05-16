Vikings' David Parry: Inks with Vikings
Parry has signed with the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Parry landed on injured reserve with an ankle issue after playing just three snaps last season and was later handed a four-game suspension. However, that has been served and he will be eligible to rejoin the action to start the 2018 campaign. The 26-year-old has a history of production and should provide some key depth for the Vikings.
