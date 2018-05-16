Parry (ankle) agreed to a contract with the Vikings on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While with the Saints last season, Parry landed on injured reserve due to an ankle issue after seeing the field for only three plays in 2017 and was then handed a four-game suspension in December. With the suspension having since concluded, Parry can turn his focus to recovering from the ankle injury and aiming to win a reserve spot along the Minnesota defensive line.