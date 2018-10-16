Parry signed with the Vikings' 53-man roster Tuesday, Craig Peters of Vikings.com reports.

Parry was originally waived by Minnesota on Sept. 19, but was signed back after the team placed rookie Mike Hughes (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday. The former Stanford standout has already played two games with Minnesota this season, accumulating two tackles (one solo) and one sack. Parry could face a tough competition for snaps, as Minnesota has a loaded depth chart at defensive tackle.

