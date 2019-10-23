Play

The Vikings promoted Davis to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Adam Thielen (hamstring) isn't expected to be ready for Thursday's game against the Redskins, opening the door for Davis to make his NFL debut. The undrafted rookie out of Sam Houston State posted 40 total touchdowns over his final three collegiate seasons, and he is in line to serve as the No. 4 wideout if Thielen is in fact inactive.

