The Vikings promoted Davis to their 53-man roster Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Davis was waived by the team during final roster cuts, but subsequently went unclaimed and landed on their practice squad. The move was made to bolster depth at wide receiver, as Chad Beebe (ankle) was just placed on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie is now the fifth pass-catcher on the depth chart, but will primarily contribute on special teams.

