Davis' hearing Tuesday for a drunken driving arrest Oct. 26 came to no resolution, Nick Ferraro of the Pioneer Press reports.

According to the police report, the wide receiver was stopped in the early morning hours of Oct. 26 after a state trooper clocked him going 81 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. Davis pleaded not guilty to the charges in December, and he's now due back in court Mar. 31 for a pre-trial hearing.