The Vikings claimed Henderson off waivers Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henderson was waived by the Jets on Tuesday after spending most of 2018 on their practice squad. He'll need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster in Minnesota, where the backfield depth chart contains Alexander Mattison, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah behind Dalvin Cook. The Vikings waived Roc Thomas (suspension) on Monday.

