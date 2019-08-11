Henderson had seven carries for 42 yards in Friday's preseason win over New Orleans.

Henderson faces an uphill battle to win a roster spot, as the Vikings may carry just three running backs, and the top two spots (Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison) are likely set. With Ameer Abdullah likely to win the kick return job, Henderson will need to beat out Mike Boone and hope the Vikings keep more running backs.

