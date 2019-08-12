Henderson did not practice Sunday due to a sprained ankle, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Henderson rushed seven times for 42 years in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, but it is unclear if that is when he suffered the injury. Regardless, Henderson should be considered day-to-day, but with a sprained ankle it wouldn't be surprising if the tailback missed a couple more practices.

More News
Our Latest Stories