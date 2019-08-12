Vikings' De'Angelo Henderson: Nursing sprained ankle
Henderson did not practice Sunday due to a sprained ankle, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Henderson rushed seven times for 42 years in Friday's preseason game against the Saints, but it is unclear if that is when he suffered the injury. Regardless, Henderson should be considered day-to-day, but with a sprained ankle it wouldn't be surprising if the tailback missed a couple more practices.
More News
-
Vikings' De'Angelo Henderson: Impressive first preseason game•
-
Vikings' De'Angelo Henderson: Claimed by Minnesota•
-
De'Angelo Henderson: Cut loose by Jets•
-
Jets' De'Angelo Henderson: Pushing McGuire for reps•
-
Jets' De'Angelo Henderson: Remains with Jets•
-
Jets' De'Angelo Henderson: Sticking with Jets for 2019•
