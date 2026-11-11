Dallas caught his only target for a two-yard gain in Monday's Week 9 loss to the Bills.

Dallas notched just eight offensive snaps but also contributed 19 snaps on special teams. The veteran running back went without a carry for the fourth time over Minnesota's past five games, indicating his lack of a role in the running game. Overall this season, Dallas has been a very small part of the Vikings' offense, recording four carries for 14 yards and five catches for 36 yards (on five targets) through eight contests.