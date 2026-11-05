Dallas was signed to the Vikings' active roster Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official website reports.

Dallas will return to the active roster after playing in the first five contests of the year with the Vikings before being released and ultimately returning to the team as a member of the practice squad in late October. The running back has rushed four times for 14 yards and caught all four of his targets for 34 yards over seven contests with Minnesota this year, and he figures to operate in an extreme depth role behind Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason on Monday night versus Buffalo.