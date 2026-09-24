Dallas (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

When Minnesota has all of its key backfield options available, Dallas is expected to play exclusively on special teams, but he'll likely be needed to serve as a passing-down or change-of-pace option at the very least during Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, provided the toe issue doesn't keep him from playing. Jordan Mason (thumb) won't be eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 7, and Aaron Jones -- who handled 23 touches and an 81 percent snap share in the Week 2 win over the Bears -- joined Dallas as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. If Jones ends up sitting out Sunday or has his snaps managed more carefully, Dallas could be in store for a more prominent role after he was limited to eight offensive snaps and three touches in Week 2.