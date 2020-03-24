Vikings' DeMarquis Gates: Signs NFL deal
Gates agreed to a contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Ole Miss product has spent time in the AAF, NFL and most recently in the XFL's shortened season. Gates produced 53 tackles and five forced fumbles in the AAF, and he racked up 32 tackles, one sack and an interception in his time in the XFL. Gates will have a chance to compete for a rotational role at linebacker for the Vikings next season.
