Claiborne rushed eight times for 21 yards in the Vikings' 34-6 preseason loss to the Broncos on Friday. He also returned two kickoffs for 55 yards.

The rookie sixth-round pick drew the start and carried the ball on the Vikings' first two plays from scrimmage. Claiborne was given ample opportunity this preseason, rushing 28 times for 73 yards and adding a seven-yard reception on his only target. While Claiborne found running room at a premium, he did average 25.2 yards on his five kickoff returns, and special teams may be his ticket to a spot on the initial 53-man roster.