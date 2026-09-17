Claiborne was a healthy scratch for the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Packers, but he's in line for a larger role for at least the next four games after Jordan Mason (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Mason, Aaron Jones and Deejay Dallas were Minnesota's three active running backs for Sunday's 39-22 win over Green Bay, with Claiborne observing the game in street clothes. Mason's injury means Jones is the clear RB1 on the roster while the former is sidelined, but Claiborne will be in the mix for backup duties, with Dallas -- who was signed to the Vikings' active roster from the practice squad Wednesday -- being the rookie sixth-rounder's main competition. The Vikings hit the road for a Week 2, NFC North tilt this Sunday against the Bears, whose defense gave up 478 total yards -- including 125 rushing yards -- to the Panthers in a 59-37 Week 1 win for Chicago.