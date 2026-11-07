Claiborne (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's battle against Buffalo, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Claiborne didn't practice Friday or Saturday after suffering a knee injury in practice Wednesday. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he doesn't think Claiborne will need surgery but added that the team is still evaluating the injury. The running back has played sparingly this season, logging 18 offensive snaps through four games and tallying 13 yards on six carries along with eight yards on two receptions.