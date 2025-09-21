Ridder (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Vikings' emergency third quarterback against the Bengals on Sunday.

Ridder wasn't able to make the Bengals' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he caught on with the Vikings this past Tuesday to provide depth at quarterback due to J.J. McCarthy (ankle) being sidelined. As the emergency third quarterback, Ridder is prohibited from playing Sunday unless Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer were both to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.