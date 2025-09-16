Ridder agreed to a contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) will avoid a stint on injured reserve, but since he's considered week-to-week and is likely to miss multiple games, the Vikings will bring Ridder aboard to bolster their depth under center. Carson Wentz looks on track to replace McCarthy as the Vikings' starter beginning with Sunday's game against the Bengals, but Ridder could eventually displace undrafted rookie Max Brosmer for the top backup job. A 2022 third-round pick, Ridder has made 25 appearances (18 starts) through his first three NFL seasons between stops with the Falcons and Raiders, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 6.8 yards per attempt and a 16:14 TD:INT while adding 293 yards and five scores on the ground.