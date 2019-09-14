The Vikings promoted Downs to the active roster Saturday.

Downs will add depth at middle linebacker, but he'll mainly be used on special teams. He has 11 career games under his belt and three tackles (two solo).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week