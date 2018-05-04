Vikings' Devante Downs: No timeline for return
There is no timeline on when Downs (knee) will receive full medical clearance, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.
Downs, a seventh-round rookie out of California, went down with an undisclosed knee injury last October and remains highly limited in what he's able to do. The uncertainty of his actual medical condition makes it difficult to estimate a realistic return date, but the linebacker will be over nine months removed from surgery by the time training camp rolls around this summer. Depending on his progress, Downs could be a candidate to open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...