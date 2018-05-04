Vikings' Devante Downs: No timeline for return

There is no timeline on when Downs (knee) will receive full medical clearance, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Downs, a seventh-round rookie out of California, went down with an undisclosed knee injury last October and remains highly limited in what he's able to do. The uncertainty of his actual medical condition makes it difficult to estimate a realistic return date, but the linebacker will be over nine months removed from surgery by the time training camp rolls around this summer. Depending on his progress, Downs could be a candidate to open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.