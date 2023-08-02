McBride got some extra reps in Tuesday's practice with Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu both banged up, but none of the backup running backs in Minnesota has made a strong impression so far this summer, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Even with no indication of Mattison or Nwangwu harboring a serious injury, there's sure to be more chatter about the Vikings brining in a veteran running back. They were the only team in the league to enter training camp with fewer than five tailbacks on the roster, and by the end of Tuesday's practice it was only McBride and Ty Chandler left standing healthy. If nothing else, they may need to sign someone to share the load with McBride and the other backups this preseason, as Mattison doesn't figure to play much now that he's locked in as the starter. McBride has a fantastic opportunity by the standards of a rookie seventh-round pick -- a situation in which he can quickly climb to second or third on the depth chart -- though Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has cautioned that it's a tall order for the 22-year-old to learn the ins and outs of his offense this summer.