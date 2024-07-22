The Vikings placed McBride (undisclosed) on their NFI list Monday.

The nature and severity of McBride's injury is currently unknown, but he'll now begin Minnesota's training camp on the NFI list. McBride, a 2023 seventh-round pick out of UAB, is still eligible to practice or play at any point in the preseason, but this injury could significantly jeopardize the 23-year-old's chances at making the Vikings' 53-man roster.