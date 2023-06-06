McBride has signed his rookie contract with the Vikings.

Meanwhile, Alec Lewis of The Athletic notes that the 2022 seventh-rounder, who wasn't able to participate in the NFL Combine or UAB's Pro Day due to a hamstring injury, was spotted at Tuesday practice. Now that he's past the issue, McBride will look to cement a depth role in a Minnesota backfield that that also includes Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu. That said, Cook's future with the team is unclear and if the Vikings part ways with him, McBride's chances of landing a Week 1 roster spot would improve.