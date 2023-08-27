McBride rushed the ball eight times for 37 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 18-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals.
None of Alexander Mattison (undisclosed), Ty Chandler or Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed) logged a carry, leaving McBride to lead the backfield. He was efficient with the opportunity and also punched in a score from one yard away. McBride will likely begun the regular season buried on the depth chart, though the uncertain health status of Mattison and Nwangwu could change things.
More News
-
Vikings' DeWayne McBride: Remains buried on depth chart•
-
Vikings' DeWayne McBride: Minimal impact in preseason opener•
-
Vikings' DeWayne McBride: Getting more practice reps•
-
Vikings' DeWayne McBride: Inks rookie deal•
-
Vikings' DeWayne McBride: Perfect landing spot in Minny•
-
DeWayne McBride: Shows hamstring is healthy•