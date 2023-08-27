McBride rushed the ball eight times for 37 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 18-17 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

None of Alexander Mattison (undisclosed), Ty Chandler or Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed) logged a carry, leaving McBride to lead the backfield. He was efficient with the opportunity and also punched in a score from one yard away. McBride will likely begun the regular season buried on the depth chart, though the uncertain health status of Mattison and Nwangwu could change things.