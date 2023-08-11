McBride rushed six times for 15 yards and wasn't targeted in Thursday's 24-13 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

McBride was the second running back into the game after Ty Chandler, but most of his touches came in the second half. The rookie seventh-round pick also had three kickoff returns for 50 yards in his NFL debut. McBride did little in this game to change his standing as Minnesota's No. 4 running back behind Alexander Mattison (undisclosed), Chandler and Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed). He'll look to contribute more on offense in the second preseason game against the Titans on Aug. 19.