McBride rushed six times for 15 yards and wasn't targeted in Thursday's 24-13 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

McBride was the second running back into the game after Ty Chandler, but most of his touches came in the second half. The rookie seventh-round pick also had three kickoff returns for 50 yards in his NFL debut. McBride did little in this game to change his standing as Minnesota's No. 4 running back behind Alexander Mattison (undisclosed), Chandler and Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed). He'll look to contribute more on offense in the second preseason game against the Titans on Aug. 19.

More News