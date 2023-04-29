The Vikings selected McBride in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, 222nd overall.

With plenty of rumors regarding the status of star running back Dalvin Cook, this becomes an interesting landing spot for the No. 2 rushing leader in college last season. McBride wasn't able to participate in the NFL Combine or UAB's Pro Day due to a hamstring injury, but by all accounts the talented back is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. While McBride is a shifty runner and reactive when hitting the hole, the 21-year-old recorded just five receptions throughout his collegiate career, and thus likely seemed destined for two-down work at the NFL level.