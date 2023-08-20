McBride carried the ball six times for 18 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-16 preseason loss to the Titans.

McBride saw only carry in the first half, during which Ty Chandler earned the majority of the work. McBride did take the field more in the second half, highlighted by a one-yard touchdown plunge with just under six minutes remaining in the game. His usage suggests he's currently fourth on the depth chart, as neither Alexander Mattison (undisclosed) and Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed) suited up.