McBride signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on Monday, Craig Peters of the team's official website reports.
McBride spent the entirety of the 2023 campaign on the Vikings' practice squad after the team picked him in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The running back will now look to secure a spot on Minnesota's 53-man roster ahead of the 2024 season.
