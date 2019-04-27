Vikings' Dillon Mitchell: Minnesota nabs in seventh round
The Vikings selected Mitchell in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 239th overall.
Mitchell (6-foot-1, 197 pounds) likely fell this far over concerns about his work ethic or "football character." His demonstrates itself in the production, as Mitchell won't turn 21 until mid-May yet over the last two years turned 198 targets into 117 receptions for 1,701 yards and 14 touchdowns (59.1 percent catch rate, 8.6 YPT) in an offense that averaged under 8.0 yards per pass in that span. Mitchell is a slippery receiver who might play best in the slot, where in a best-case scenario he might eventually compare to someone like Tyler Boyd. At the combine he ran a 4.46-second 40 to go along with a 36.5-inch vertical and 122-inch broad jump. So long as he doesn't alienate Vikings coaches, Mitchell might pose a threat to Laquon Treadwell's tenuous role.
