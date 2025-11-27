Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Absent from practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Jackson suffered the ankle injury in the second half of last Sunday's loss to the Packers and was unable to return. Blake Brandel filled in at left guard and would likely make the start there if Jackson is unable to play against Seattle on Sunday.
