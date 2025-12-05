Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Bumps up to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Jackson injured his ankle against Green Bay in Week 12 and missed this past Sunday's matchup against Seattle. He didn't practice to begin this week of prep, but a limited session Thursday improves his outlook for Sunday's game against Washington. Still, Jackson will probably enter the weekend with an injury designation if he isn't able to upgrade to full participation Friday.