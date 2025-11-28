Vikings' Donovan Jackson: Out for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
The 2025 first-round pick from Ohio State is now in line to miss his third game of the season due to an ankle injury sustained in the Week 12 loss to the Packers. While Jackson is sidelined Sunday, expect Joe Huber to start at left guard.
