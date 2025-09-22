Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Jackson underwent wrist surgery Monday and is expected to return after Minnesota's Week 6 bye, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

The 2025 first-round pick from Ohio State sustained a wrist injury in the Vikings' Week 2 loss to the Falcons but managed to play through it in Week 3. The issue likely worsened during Sunday's win over the Bengals, and Joe Huber is expected to take over at left guard until Jackson returns to the field.