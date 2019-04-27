Vikings' Dru Samia: Joins Minnesota

The Vikings selected Samia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 114th overall.

Minnesota addressed its interior offensive line again, this time plucking a four-year starter from an Oklahoma offensive line that was the best in the nation. Samia (6-foot-4, 305) plays with a strong anchor and while he's not athletic, he's tough and experienced with some power to his game. He'll be a welcome addition to a Minnesota line that needed major reinforcements in this draft.