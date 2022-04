The Vikings selected Ingram in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 59th overall.

Ingram comes to Minnesota from LSU, where he made 35 starts, including 12 during the Tigers' run to the national championship in 2019. He checks in at 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds with long arms (33.63) and plays with power. Ingram could challenge for the starting right guard spot as a rookie.