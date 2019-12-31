Yarbrough was signed by the Vikings off the Bills' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Yarbrough moves from one playoff team to another, though given that he hasn't been promoted by the Bills all season, at least he'll now have a chance to see action as a depth player for the Vikings. He'll also get a chance to see his former mates in the unlikely event the No. 6 seed Vikings and No. 5 seed Bills go all the way, which would feature two teams that have combined for many Super Bowl losses but zero wins.