Vikings' Elijah Williams: Placed on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Vikings placed Williams (ankle) on injured reserve Monday.
Williams sustained an ankle injury during the Vikings' win over the Lions on Christmas Day, and his placement on IR means he won't be available for Minnesota's regular-season finale against Green Bay on Sunday. Williams served in a deep rotational role on the Vikings' defensive line while also contributing on special teams, and the undrafted rookie will finish his first NFL regular season with nine tackles (six solo) across seven games.