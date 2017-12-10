Vikings' Emmanuel Lamur: Out with foot injury
Lamur is out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers with a foot injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Lamur's main contributions are on special teams, as he has just 12 tackles (eight solo) and one fumble recovery through 12 games. He'll have one week to get healthy and avoid missing his first game since the 2014 campaign.
