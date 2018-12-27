Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Absent from practice

Kendricks (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kendricks sat out last week's win over the Lions due to a hamstring issue, and has yet to return to practice. If Kendricks were to miss Sunday's divisional tilt against the Bears, Kentrell Brothers, Ben Gedeon, Eric Wilson and/or Devante Downs would once again benefit from increased defensive roles.

