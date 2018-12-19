Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Absent from Wednesday's practice

Kendricks (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Kendricks appears to be nursing a knee injury sustained during Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The 26-year-old donned a wrap around his right knee Wednesday, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, and was the only Viking to not participate in practice. If Kendricks were unable to play against the Lions in Week 16, Devante Downs would benefit from increased defensive snaps.

