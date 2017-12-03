Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Active against Atlanta
Kendricks (hip) is active for Sunday's game at Atlanta, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kendricks missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday, but head coach Mike Zimmer had said he expected him to play.
