Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Active in loss
Kendricks tallied nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Kendricks improved on a six tackle (three solo) performance in the Vikings' season opener. He was on the field for all 74 defensive snaps, and figures to continue being heavily involved in the action when the team welcomes the Buccaneers to the Twin Cities for Week 3.
