Vikings' Eric Kendricks: All-Pro season

Kendricks, who posted 13 tackles and an interception over two playoff games, finished with 110 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 15 regular-season games.

Kendricks capped off his fourth straight season with 100-plus tackles, and he posted a career high in pass breakups. The 27-year-old middle linebacker earned first-team All-Pro honors as a result of his impressive campaign. Kendricks is under contract for four more seasons with an average salary of $10 million per year, which shapes up as a major discount if he keeps up this level of production.