Vikings' Eric Kendricks: All-Pro season
Kendricks, who posted 13 tackles and an interception over two playoff games, finished with 110 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 15 regular-season games.
Kendricks capped off his fourth straight season with 100-plus tackles, and he posted a career high in pass breakups. The 27-year-old middle linebacker earned first-team All-Pro honors as a result of his impressive campaign. Kendricks is under contract for four more seasons with an average salary of $10 million per year, which shapes up as a major discount if he keeps up this level of production.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC East.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...