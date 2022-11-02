Kendricks recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 34-26 victory over the Cardinals.

Kendricks continues to rack up his tackling numbers, as his seven stops in the Week 8 win over Arizona bring his total up to 56 on the campaign. While the 30-year-old has yet to record a sack in 2022 (five last season), he's still been an effective run-stopper and coverage guy across the middle of the field. Kendricks will likely attempt to play every defensive snap once again in Sunday's matchup versus Washington.