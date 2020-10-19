Kendricks made 14 tackles in Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Falcons.
For the fifth time in six games, Kendricks recorded double-digit tackles, as he's now up to a whopping 67 stops this season. The 2015 second-round pick is a top IDP option, and barring an injury, Kendricks should shatter the career-high 113 tackles he posted back in 2017.
