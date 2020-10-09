Kendricks (foot) is not listed on Friday's injury report, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kendricks began the week with back-to-back missed practices, but he doesn't carry any sort of injury designation for Sunday night's contest in Seattle. The 28-year-old has played 100 percent of Minnesota's defensive snaps through four games, and he currently leads the league with 45 total tackles, so the Vikings may have simply been allowing Kendricks some rest. He's an automatic weekly start in IDP formats.
