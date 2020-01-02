Vikings' Eric Kendricks: Back at practice
Kendricks (quadriceps) is participating in Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kendricks is nursing a quadriceps injury sustained during Week 16's loss to the Packers. Even if the starting linebacker only managed to practice on a limited basis Thursday, the fact that he's resumed any activity is a notable step in the right direction. His chances of suiting up for Sunday's playoff match against the Saints could come down to what he's able, or unable, to do in Friday's practice session.
